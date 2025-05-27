An Alameda County Fire official explains the Fire Academy training plan and procedures to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Garrison Command Team and City of Dublin officials, May 5, 2025. More than 20 Alameda County firefighter cadets participated in wildfire training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Photos by Jim O’Donnell, PRFTA PA)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9080915
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-SV101-5766
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community [Image 4 of 4], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
