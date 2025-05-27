Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alameda County Fire official explains the Fire Academy training plan and procedures to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Garrison Command Team and City of Dublin officials, May 5, 2025. More than 20 Alameda County firefighter cadets participated in wildfire training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Photos by Jim O’Donnell, PRFTA PA)