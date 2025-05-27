Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    An Alameda County Fire official explains the Fire Academy training plan and procedures to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Garrison Command Team and City of Dublin officials, May 5, 2025. More than 20 Alameda County firefighter cadets participated in wildfire training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Photos by Jim O’Donnell, PRFTA PA)

    This work, Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community, by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

