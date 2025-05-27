Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Richard King presents command coins to the Alameda County Firefighters who supported wildlfire firefighting training on PRFTA, May 5, 2025. More than 20 Alameda County firefighter cadets participated in wildfire training at PRFTA, May 5, 2025.