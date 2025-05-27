Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | More than 20 Alameda Firefighting Academy Cadets practice creating a fire break during...... read more read more Photo By Jim O'Donnell | More than 20 Alameda Firefighting Academy Cadets practice creating a fire break during wildland firefighting training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, May 5, 2025. During the training, the cadets practiced creating fire breaks, firefighting hose discipline and emergency procedures. With more than 1,800 acres of training area, within a 45-minute drive of San Francisco, PRFTA’s unique location provides an optimal training environment for federal, state and local emergency services personnel to train. see less | View Image Page

DUBLIN, Calif. — More than 28 newly recruited firefighters from the Alameda County Fire (ALCO Fire) Department participated in a comprehensive wildland firefighting training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), May 5, 2025.

The training was a “Win-Win” according to garrison and ALCO Fire officials, as the wildland firefighting training strengthened communication and interoperability between the garrison and the Tri-Valley firefighters while providing required training and certifications.

“This type of cooperation helps us build better relationships with our community where we live and agencies like ALCO Fire and law enforcement,” said PRFTA Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King, who witnessed the training. “It also provided an opportunity for our garrison fire department to get valuable wildfire firefighting training.”

During the ALCO Fire Cadet training, PRFTA Firefighters completed an annual requirement, RT-130, Wildland Firefighter Certification, which encompasses radio procedures, tactics, strategies, and deploying emergency shelters.

For the new firefighters from Alameda County, the training was a critical component of their 22-week firefighting academy, according to ALCO Fire, Acting Division Chief Dave Nguyen, who supervised the training evolution. Nguyen added that the training was designed to equip recruits with the skills necessary to protect lives and property in wildland fire incidents.

“Camp Parks provides an unparalleled training environment for our firefighters,” said Nguyen, using PRFTA’s more commonly known name. “The facility’s extensive, 1,800-acre training area enables recruits to experience realistic fire suppression conditions in a controlled setting, fostering preparedness for actual emergency situations.”

Nguyen also said the central location of PRFTA in Alameda County is a tremendous asset for ALCO Fire, “which allows us to present realistic scenarios to our firefighters while optimizing training time and resources.”

In addition to enhancing individual firefighter capabilities, the collaboration with PRFTA’s firefighters strengthened interagency coordination, improving overall emergency response efforts within the region, said Nguyen.

“Our partnership with Camp Parks personnel significantly enhances our ability to respond effectively to fire incidents across Alameda County,” Nguyen affirmed.

“ALCO Fire’s responsibilities do not stop at our fence line and PRFTA Fire Department supports firefighting across Alameda County and beyond,” said King. “This kind of cooperation, not only builds upon relationships between us and the community but enhances the effectiveness of our firefighters on base.”

PRFTA is strategically located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 100 units and organizations. It is committed to Warrior Readiness and partnering with the local community.