Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, left, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, passes the guidon to USSF Col. Stephen Lyon, right, outgoing Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director, during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 2, 2025. During his time in command, Lyon focused on fostering collaboration between the Department of Defense, the National Reconnaissance Office, and other Intelligence Community agencies, emphasizing unity of effort in the face of evolving threats in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:58
    Photo ID: 9080366
    VIRIN: 250602-X-DA809-1004
    Resolution: 7192x4795
    Size: 16.67 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command [Image 4 of 4], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command
    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command
    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command
    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Space Defense Center
    Space Delta 15
    U.S. Space Forces-Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download