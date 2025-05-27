Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, left, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, passes the guidon to USSF Col. Stephen Lyon, right, outgoing Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director, during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 2, 2025. During his time in command, Lyon focused on fostering collaboration between the Department of Defense, the National Reconnaissance Office, and other Intelligence Community agencies, emphasizing unity of effort in the face of evolving threats in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)