Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, left, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, passes the guidon to USSF Col. Bryan Bell, right, incoming Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director, during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 2, 2025. Bell assumes command of DEL 15 and responsibilities as director of the NSDC after two years as a Senior Operations Research Analyst in the Oﬃce of the Secretary of Defense’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation and brings with him a diverse background spanning air, space, and cyberspace operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)