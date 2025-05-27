Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

    Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, gives remarks at the Space Delta 15 and National Space Defense Center change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 2, 2025. U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon relinquished command to USSF Col. Bryan Bell. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
