U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, gives remarks at the Space Delta 15 and National Space Defense Center change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 2, 2025. U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon relinquished command to USSF Col. Bryan Bell. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9080363
|VIRIN:
|250602-X-DA809-1002
|Resolution:
|7090x4727
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command
