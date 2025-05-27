Lyon passes torch to Bell at Space Delta 15, NSDC change of command

Photo By Dalton Prejeant | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, left, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander...... read more read more Photo By Dalton Prejeant | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, left, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, passes the guidon to USSF Col. Bryan Bell, right, incoming Space Delta 15 commander and National Space Defense Center director, during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 2, 2025. Bell assumes command of DEL 15 and responsibilities as director of the NSDC after two years as a Senior Operations Research Analyst in the Oﬃce of the Secretary of Defense’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation and brings with him a diverse background spanning air, space, and cyberspace operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant) see less | View Image Page

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon relinquished command of Space Delta 15 to USSF Col. Bryan Bell during a ceremony here, June 2, 2025.



Lyon led as the DEL 15 commander and the National Space Defense Center director through a period of significant growth and transformation, solidifying its role as a critical operations center in the nation's space defense architecture.



“As Delta 15's first commander, Colonel Lyon was dual-hatted as the NSDC Director--two very big and very tough jobs,” said USSF Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces—Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, who presided over the ceremony. “In these demanding roles, C-Lyon's leadership, built on trust and collaboration, fostered a positive and empowering environment, driving the unit's growth and earning 32 National and Combatant Command level awards.”



During his time in command, Lyon focused on fostering collaboration between the Department of Defense, the National Reconnaissance Office, and other Intelligence Community agencies, emphasizing unity of effort in the face of evolving threats in the space domain.



Schiess continued, “C-Lyon, thanks again for all your hard work, leadership, and dedicated service. We wish you the very best as you embark on your next exciting chapter.”



Lyon, who is retiring after 33 years of space experience, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead DEL 15 and the NSDC.



"It has been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated professionals of DEL 15 and the NSDC," said Lyon. "I am confident that Col. Bell will continue to build upon the foundation we have established and lead the center to even greater heights in protecting and defending our nation's space capabilities."



Bell assumes command of DEL 15 and responsibilities as director of the NSDC after two years as a Senior Operations Research Analyst in the Oﬃce of the Secretary of Defense’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation and brings with him a diverse background spanning air, space, and cyberspace operations.



His other previous assignments include key roles at Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Headquarters Air Force, the U.S. House of Representatives, and Headquarters Space Force, providing him with a unique perspective on the interconnectedness of modern warfare.



“As we fundamentally transform space domain warfare, [Colonel Bell]’s experience and leadership are what the Space Force and U.S. Space Command needs at the helm of Delta 15 and NSDC,” said Schiess. “[His] guidance will be essential in ensuring command and control of national security space assets; the detection and characterization of threats to our space systems; and collaboration with government agencies, commercial partners, and Allies to build a more resilient space architecture.”



Bell emphasized his commitment to building upon Lyon's legacy of collaboration and innovation, ensuring DEL 15 and the NSDC remains at the forefront of counterspace operations.



"I am humbled and honored to assume command of DEL 15 and the NSDC," said Bell. "I look forward to working alongside the talented men and women of this organization to protect and defend our nation’s interests in space. We stand ready to achieve space superiority any time, any place."



DEL 15 is the USSF’s command and control unit within S4S, supporting U.S. Space Command and C/JFSCC in executing the NSDC’s protect-and-defend mission. DEL 15 integrates Space Battle Management, intelligence, and cyber capabilities to enable operational command and control of assigned combat space forces.



The NSDC, backed by the DoD and Intelligence Community, enhances U.S. space threat detection and defense while fostering unity of effort and information sharing among the DoD, NRO, and interagency partners. As a subordinate center of S4S, it coordinates military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space for unified defense operations.