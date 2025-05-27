Amplifying Morale: The AFCENT Band's Musical Outreach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Central Band performs for U.S. forces and coalition partners currently deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. The AFCENT Band deploys to multiple countries where members of the local community have the opportunity to play alongside the band as a means of strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)