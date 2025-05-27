Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amplifying Morale: The AFCENT Band's Musical Outreach [Image 1 of 6]

    Amplifying Morale: The AFCENT Band's Musical Outreach

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Johnson, U.S. Air Force Central Band percussionist, performs for U.S. forces and coalition partners currently deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. While deployed, the AFCENT Band hosted morale, welfare and recreation concerts that fostered partner nation integration and public diplomacy across its 21-country AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

