U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Johnson, U.S. Air Force Central Band percussionist, performs for U.S. forces and coalition partners currently deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. While deployed, the AFCENT Band hosted morale, welfare and recreation concerts that fostered partner nation integration and public diplomacy across its 21-country AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 09:13
|Photo ID:
|9080041
|VIRIN:
|250531-F-PU288-1043
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amplifying Morale: The AFCENT Band's Musical Outreach [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.