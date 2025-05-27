Amplifying Morale: The AFCENT Band's Musical Outreach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Lawrence Laureano, U.S. Air Force Central Band vocalist, sings during a performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. While deployed, the AFCENT Band hosts morale, welfare and recreation concerts that foster partner nation integration and public diplomacy across its 21-country AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)