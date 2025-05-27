Amplifying Morale: The AFCENT Band's Musical Outreach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Central Band members perform for U.S. forces and coalition partners currently deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 31, 2025. While deployed, the AFCENT Band hosted morale, welfare and recreation concerts that fostered partner nation integration and public diplomacy across its 21-country AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)