You don't go without TMO

SSgt Carletta Hunter, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office non-commissioned officer in charge of outbound cargo, poses for a photo in front of a U.S. Army vehicle at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2025. Hunter organized the forward deployment of 281 tons of U.S. Army vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9079039
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-QO903-1001
|Resolution:
|4966x3547
|Size:
|462.87 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
