You don't go without TMO

SSgt Carletta Hunter, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office non-commissioned officer in charge of outbound cargo, poses for a photo in front of a U.S. Army vehicle at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2025. Hunter organized the forward deployment of 281 tons of U.S. Army vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)