    You don't go without TMO [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    You don't go without TMO

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    SSgt Carletta Hunter, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office non-commissioned officer in charge of outbound cargo, poses for a photo in front of a U.S. Army vehicle at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2025. Hunter organized the forward deployment of 281 tons of U.S. Army vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9079039
    VIRIN: 250602-F-QO903-1001
    Resolution: 4966x3547
    Size: 462.87 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, You don't go without TMO [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    LRS
    Joint Force
    Army
    TMO

