You don't go without TMO

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – SSgt Carletta Hunter, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office non-commissioned officer in charge of outbound cargo, organized the forward deployment of 281 tons of U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicles worth $21M at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.



In accordance with a Presidential executive order, Hunter coordinated and generated the contracts that allowed Army vehicles to quickly and efficiently be transported by semi truck to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where they will be used to enforce Department of Defense efforts to regain operational control of a 2.7 thousand square mile area of responsibility at the southern border.



“Once she makes the bills, she goes into our Cargo Movement Operations system and inputs all the information on the pieces being shipped, including weight, dimensions, where it’s coming from, where it's being shipped to, the price and the type of truck being ordered,” said MSgt Samantha Miller, 355th LRS TMO superintendent. “She then drafts a commercial bill of lading that is given to the carrier and authorizes them to be paid for moving the cargo.”



Upon securing the contracts with the carriers, Hunter and other TMO Airmen coordinated with U.S. Army Soldiers, who loaded their vehicles and equipment onto the trucks to be sent to Fort Huachuca.



“The Army Soldiers know their equipment, so they coordinate with us to make sure the right vehicles get on the right trucks,” said Hunter. “ . Working with them has been amazing; they are very organized and straightforward and they get the work done.”



Moving the Army vehicles by truck rather than by train or convoy allows them to be operational immediately upon arrival at Fort Huachuca, saving money and time.



“When people think of [the movement of Army vehicles] they often think about convoys,” said Miller. “Travelling that way that takes a lot of man hours, a lot of money and a lot of time so allowing them to use DM as a hub to transport their vehicles to Fort Huachuca, where they will then be branching out to protect the border, saves a lot of time and money in the long run.”



The efforts by SSgt Hunter and her team at the outbound cargo office demonstrate the effectiveness and mission capabilities of the U.S. Airmen assigned to DM in ensuring the success of joint operations in support of DoD priorities.

