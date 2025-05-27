You don't go without TMO

A U.S. Army Soldier guides a Stryker armored vehicle onto a truck for shipping at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 27, 2025. In collaboration with U.S. Airmen on base, the soldiers forward deployed 281 tons of armored vehicles to the Southern Border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9079038
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-QO903-1091
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
