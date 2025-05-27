You don't go without TMO

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force SSgt Jay Palmer, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office non-commissioned officer in charge of packing and crating, gives a contract receipt to a truck driver at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 27, 2025. Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office coordinated contracts with civilian carriers to transport U.S. Army vehicles to the Southern Border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Airmen
    LRS
    Joint Force
    Army
    TMO

