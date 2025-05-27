You don't go without TMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force SSgt Jay Palmer, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office non-commissioned officer in charge of packing and crating, gives a contract receipt to a truck driver at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 27, 2025. Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office coordinated contracts with civilian carriers to transport U.S. Army vehicles to the Southern Border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)