Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Troop Store [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Troop Store

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    The top three finishers of the “DS versus AIT Student Hotdog Eating Contest” pose for a photo. From left to right: Drill Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Stevie Curry, Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion; Pfc. Ethan Carrasco, Charlie Company, 369th Signal Battalion; and Pfc. Maciah Fout, Headquarters and Alpha Company, 369th Signal Battalion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 9078631
    VIRIN: 250530-A-IO061-1008
    Resolution: 2997x2596
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troop Store [Image 8 of 8], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Troop Store
    Troop Store
    Troop Store
    Troop Store
    Troop Store
    Troop Store
    Troop Store
    Troop Store

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download