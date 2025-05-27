The top three finishers of the “DS versus AIT Student Hotdog Eating Contest” pose for a photo. From left to right: Drill Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Stevie Curry, Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion; Pfc. Ethan Carrasco, Charlie Company, 369th Signal Battalion; and Pfc. Maciah Fout, Headquarters and Alpha Company, 369th Signal Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9078631
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-IO061-1008
|Resolution:
|2997x2596
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Troop Store [Image 8 of 8], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.