Troop Store hosts contest as part of birthday celebration

Fort Eisenhower, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Stevie Curry, a drill sergeant with Delta Company, 369th Signal Battalion, is always searching for new ways to break down barriers – specifically ones that hinder the morale and well-being of his troops. So, when he was invited to participate in a hotdog eating contest between drill sergeants and Advanced Individualized Training (AIT) Soldiers, Curry went all in.

“I hopped on it and started pushing the word out,” he said of the competition, hosted by the Fort Eisenhower Express “Troop Store” May 30, in honor of its first birthday. Located at the epicenter of where AIT Soldiers train and live, the Troop Store has proven to be a popular spot among both service members and civilians who work in the area. But on this particular day, Troop Store Shift Manager, Yvonne Jones, wanted some of the celebration to focus on drill sergeants and AIT Soldiers.

“Usually when I see them together, it’s the drill sergeant hovering over the [Soldiers], so I wanted them to face each other and have some fun,” Jones said.

Jones said she asked several drill sergeants if they wanted to participate, and Curry was the only one who jumped on the opportunity.

“He made it happen,” she said.

“I was a little caught off guard at first when she asked,” Curry admitted, but the more he thought about it, the more he considered it to be a good chance for his Soldiers to see the “human side” of drill sergeants – something Curry wishes was a more common theme.

Three drill sergeants and five AIT Soldiers participated in the contest. Each contestant received three hotdogs with buns and was given an opportunity to select toppings from the hotdog bar. Bottled water was optional. Upon being seated at the competition table, Jones announced the rules of engagement, which were simple: Eat all three hotdogs and buns, then stand up when finished. The two Soldiers (drill sergeant and/or AIT) who finished in the least amount of time received prizes. First place went to Pfc. Ethan Carrasco, of Charlie Company, 369th Signal Battalion. He finished in 1 minute, 39 seconds, and received a bag filled with Army swag. Curry finished second and was given a dozen bundt cakes. However, the real prize was something less tangible.

Having been in the Army for about 11 years, Curry has experienced good and bad leadership; he strives to mimic the good.

“I’m always all for building camaraderie amongst troops – trying to break barriers – because a lot of times, troops forget drill sergeants are human just like them,” Curry said.

For him, sometimes that means seeing how fast he can eat three hotdogs, in the presence of his troops, and without regrets.

“When I [enlisted] … I didn’t think that drill sergeants cared, and to me, as a drill sergeant, one thing I want to do – while still enforcing discipline – is I want to bridge that gap,” Curry said. “Morale boosting events like these are important. I can be tough on the Soldiers, but they always know I’m going to be honest and will help when I can.”

Fort Eisenhower Soldiers who missed this event might have an opportunity for another. Jones said she plans to host another in July. Follow the Fort Eisenhower Exchange social media pages for the latest on special events.

