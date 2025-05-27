Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop Store [Image 4 of 8]

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Jamar Hankins, Charlie Company, 369th Signal Battalion, inspects Pfc. Ethan Carrasco's prize for any potential contraband. Carrasco won a hotdog eating contest by finishing three hotdogs in 1 minute, 39 seconds.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 9078599
    VIRIN: 250530-A-IO061-1007
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Troop Store [Image 8 of 8], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

