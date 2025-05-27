Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop Store [Image 7 of 8]

    Troop Store

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Pfc. Ethan Carrasco of Charlie Company, 369th Signal Battalion, is declared winner of the hotdog eating contest hosted by the Fort Eisenhower Express “Troop Store” May 30.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 9078626
    VIRIN: 250530-A-IO061-1005
    Resolution: 4173x2936
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Troop Store [Image 8 of 8], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort eisenhower; troop store; AAFES; drill sergeants; morale; AIT; Exchange

