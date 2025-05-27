Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton Conducts Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton Conducts Change of Charge Ceremony

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, gives opening remarks during a change of charge ceremony for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton held on board NMRTU Groton, Connecticut, May 27, 2025. Capt. John Hoyos, was relieved by Cmdr. Dean Kang. Cmdr. Kang comes to NMRTU Groton from NMRTC Bremerton, where he served as the pharmacy department head. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sydney Wall)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 14:02
    Photo ID: 9078384
    VIRIN: 250527-N-OV429-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
