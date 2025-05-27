Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton Conducts Change of Charge Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, gives opening remarks during a change of charge ceremony for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton held on board NMRTU Groton, Connecticut, May 27, 2025. Capt. John Hoyos, was relieved by Cmdr. Dean Kang. Cmdr. Kang comes to NMRTU Groton from NMRTC Bremerton, where he served as the pharmacy department head. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sydney Wall)