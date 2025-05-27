Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton Conducts Change of Charge Ceremony

Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | Capt. John Hoyos, outgoing officer in charge Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | Capt. John Hoyos, outgoing officer in charge Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton gives remarks during change of charge held on board NMRTU Groton, Connecticut, May 27, 2025. Capt. John Hoyos, was relieved by Cmdr. Dean Kang. Cmdr. Kang comes to NMRTU Groton from NMRTC Bremerton, where he served as the pharmacy department head. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sydney Wall) see less | View Image Page

On Tuesday, May 22, 2025, Capt. John Hoyos, was relieved by Cmdr. Dean Kang, as officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton during a change of charge ceremony held at Groton, Connecticut.

“Throughout his tenure, Capt. Hoyos exemplified innovation, compassion, and strategic leadership, building teams, enhancing readiness and healthcare delivery, and improving Sailor well-being,” said Capt. Rona Green, the commanding officer of NMRTC New England.

The change of charge ceremony was held on a New England afternoon at the flagpole in front of NMRTU Groton. Leaders from across all four branches of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England came out to witness the relief of Capt. Hoyos. Family, friends, and even pets were also there to show support for their loved ones in this important milestone. Capt. Rona Green, the commanding officer of NMRTC New England, gave the opening remarks.

Under Capt. Hoyos’ leadership, NMRTU Groton underwent transformational change. Taking charge during the COVID-19 public health emergency and ongoing Military Health System (MHS) reforms, he fostered a culture of excellence among 375 staff members. He prioritized staff development and safety through weekly leadership rounds and safety communication bundle practices. These efforts improved morale and led to superior command climate scores, surpassing Navy and Department of Defense averages in critical categories, such as work-life balance.

Capt. Hoyos served twice as acting commanding officer NMRTC New England, overseeing 750 personnel across four geographically dispersed states. He led NMRTU Groton through two zero-finding Environmental Protection Agency inspections, multiple successful radiation health audits, and a seamless MHS Genesis implementation.

His foresight established a memorandum of agreement with the American Red Cross that provided the command with the benefit of volunteer labor, including a nurse practitioner who enhanced access to primary care during a provider shortage. He also leveraged a partnership with the clinic in Newport, Connecticut, to enhance orthopedic care availability in Groton for submarine trainees. Capt. Hoyos optimized behavioral health access to care, expanding services by 30% by establishing NMRTU Groton as a pilot site for the Defense Health Agency’s Behavioral Health Resource and Virtual Experience program, called BRAVE.

Capt. Hoyos is relieved by Cmdr. Dean Kang. Cmdr. Kang comes to NMRTU Groton from NMRTC Bremerton, where he served as the pharmacy department head.

On Naval Submarine Base New London, home to NMRTU Groton, sits the USS Nautilus. The USS Nautilus was developed and constructed under the leadership of Adm. Hyman G. Rickover, also known as the Father of the Nuclear Navy. In Cmdr. Kangs speech, he quoted Adm. Rickover, saying “The great end of life is not knowledge, but action. I believe it is the duty of each of us to act as if the fate of the world depended on him. We must live for the future, not for our own comfort or success.” Cmdr. Kang ended his speech by thanking his wife and children, stating “Healthcare is an ever-dynamic job, it’s time for ME to get to work.”

Capt. Hoyos time in command has been marked by integrity, vision, and a deep commitment to those he led. The culture fostered and the standards set will have a lasting influence not only on NMRTU Groton, but across Navy Medicine.