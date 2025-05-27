Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton Conducts Change of Charge Ceremony

Cmdr. Dean Kang, prospective officer in charge Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton gives remarks during a change of charge ceremony held on board NMRTU Groton, Connecticut, May 27, 2025. Capt. John Hoyos, was relieved by Cmdr. Dean Kang. Cmdr. Kang comes to NMRTU Groton from NMRTC Bremerton, where he served as the pharmacy department head. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sydney Wall)
|05.27.2025
|06.02.2025 14:02
|CONNECTICUT, US
