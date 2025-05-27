A photo of a steam hammer at the Master Forge Shop in Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Building 163 from the early 1930s.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9077559
|VIRIN:
|250602-N-N2259-4982
|Resolution:
|4485x5592
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Our Yard History: The Structural Shop, Building 163
