A photo of a sludge removal barge in Bldg. 163 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard dated May 5, 1931.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:02
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
Our Yard History: The Structural Shop, Building 163
