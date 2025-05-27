Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Yard History: The Structural Shop, Building 163 [Image 3 of 4]

    Our Yard History: The Structural Shop, Building 163

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    A photo of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Building 163 from December 10, 1940.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9077558
    VIRIN: 250602-N-N2259-1719
    Resolution: 5568x4243
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Our Yard History
    America's Navy 250

