Photo of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Bldg. 163 from August 30, 1917.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9077556
|VIRIN:
|250602-N-N2259-9932
|Resolution:
|4216x3066
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Yard History: The Structural Shop, Building 163 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Our Yard History: The Structural Shop, Building 163
No keywords found.