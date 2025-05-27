VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (May 29, 2025) – David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the U.K., sits in the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)