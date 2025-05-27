VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (May 29, 2025) – David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the U.K., left, speaks with Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, right, about sonobuoy capabilities at a hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)