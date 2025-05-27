Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (May 29, 2025) – David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the U.K., left, speaks with Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, right, about sonobuoy capabilities inside a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 07:14
    Photo ID: 9077112
    VIRIN: 250529-N-JC435-1159
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation [Image 4 of 4], by LT Sara Wedemeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation
    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation
    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation
    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united kingdom
    Iceland
    VP-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download