VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (May 29, 2025) – David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the U.K., left, is greeted by Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, right, at a hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)