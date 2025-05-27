Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (May 29, 2025) – David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the U.K., left, is greeted by Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, right, at a hangar at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 07:14
    Photo ID: 9077110
    VIRIN: 250529-N-JC435-1086
    Resolution: 4818x3212
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    This work, VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation [Image 4 of 4], by LT Sara Wedemeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Kingdom
    Iceland
    VP-46

