Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeShae Guillen, 39th Maintenance Squadron transient alert and crash damage disabled aircraft recovery journeyman, briefs 39th Air Base Wing leadership inside a storage area at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. The 39th MXS plays a vital role in sustaining airpower through precision maintenance and ground support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9076926
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-VB704-1350
|Resolution:
|5452x8178
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
