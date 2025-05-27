Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeShae Guillen, 39th Maintenance Squadron transient alert and crash damage disabled aircraft recovery journeyman, briefs 39th Air Base Wing leadership inside a storage area at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. The 39th MXS plays a vital role in sustaining airpower through precision maintenance and ground support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)