Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elisa Garcia, 39th Maintenance Squadron transient alert and crash damage disabled aircraft recovery journeyman, walks Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, through the functions of inflating a 15-ton airbag module at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. Wing leadership toured the 39th MXS as an opportunity to connect directly with Airmen and recognize their critical mission contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)