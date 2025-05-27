Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities [Image 9 of 12]

    Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot, right, 39th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, shares a completed metal component with Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. Aircraft structural maintenance specialists ensure the integrity of airframes through corrosion control, metal repair, and composite fabrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 03:29
    Photo ID: 9076923
    VIRIN: 250530-F-VB704-1254
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Incirlik AB
    39th MXS
    Türkiye
    Titian Walkabout

