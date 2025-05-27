Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot, right, 39th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, shares a completed metal component with Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. Aircraft structural maintenance specialists ensure the integrity of airframes through corrosion control, metal repair, and composite fabrication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)