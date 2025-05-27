Maintainers in Motion: 39th MXS Showcases Mission Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, uses a disc sander at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. Wing leadership toured the 39th MXS as an opportunity to connect directly with Airmen and recognize their critical mission contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)