JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 23, 2025. Kameoka’s all-call highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and served as a public reaffirmation of both nations’ commitment to deepening defense cooperation and strategic partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)