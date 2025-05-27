Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6]

    JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 23, 2025. Kameoka’s all-call highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and served as a public reaffirmation of both nations’ commitment to deepening defense cooperation and strategic partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

    35th Fighter Wing
    Bilateral
    JASDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Team Misawa
    Lt. Gen. Kameoka

