JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, speaks during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 23, 2025. Kameoka’s all-call underscored the shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific by strengthening defense cooperation and deterring potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)