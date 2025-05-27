Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 6]

    JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, speaks during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 23, 2025. Kameoka’s all-call underscored the shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific by strengthening defense cooperation and deterring potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9076515
    VIRIN: 250522-F-EP621-1157
    Resolution: 5799x3866
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Bilateral
    JASDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Team Misawa
    Lt. Gen. Kameoka

