Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, speaks during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 23, 2025. Kameoka’s all-call underscored the shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific by strengthening defense cooperation and deterring potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9076515
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-EP621-1157
|Resolution:
|5799x3866
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base
No keywords found.