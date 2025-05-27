JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.02.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, held an all-call at Misawa Air Base, May 30, to engage with Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing and reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance.

    During the event, Kameoka emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations in maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

    “The strong partnership between Japan and the United States is the cornerstone of the defense of Japan and essential for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Kameoka. “We must make every effort to become a role model by further developing our practical and effective partnership.”

    Japan continues to navigate a complex security environment marked by increased regional military activity and airspace incursions. Kameoka’s all-call reflected the shared commitment of both nations to enhancing an integrated defense posture.

    The 35th Fighter Wing plays a key role in supporting the alliance through regular bilateral training, exercises and coordination with JASDF units to strengthen combined operational capabilities.

    “Communication is a basic premise to understand each other’s recognition and thoughts,” said Kameoka. “It is extremely important to exchange information and opinions on a routine basis.”

    Interoperability was a central theme of the engagement. Discussions included bilateral mission execution, equipment maintenance and the development of shared procedures to improve mission effectiveness.

    The all-call also featured an open dialogue, during which the floor was opened to Airmen for a question-and-answer session with Kameoka. This interactive portion of the event provided an opportunity for Airmen to directly engage with the JASDF commander on topics ranging from day-to-day operations to strategic cooperation.

    The event concluded with a message highlighting the importance of leadership, communication and shared purpose in advancing bilateral cooperation. As both nations continue to integrate advanced capabilities such as the F-35, sustained collaboration between U.S. and Japanese forces will be essential to ensuring readiness, enhancing interoperability and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Together, U.S. and partner forces stand ready to deter aggression, respond to crises and project airpower in support of regional stability and security.

