JASDF Northern Air Defense commander holds all-call at Misawa Air Base

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Gen. Hiroshi Kameoka, Northern Air Defense Force commander, held an all-call at Misawa Air Base, May 30, to engage with Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing and reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance.



During the event, Kameoka emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations in maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.



“The strong partnership between Japan and the United States is the cornerstone of the defense of Japan and essential for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Kameoka. “We must make every effort to become a role model by further developing our practical and effective partnership.”



Japan continues to navigate a complex security environment marked by increased regional military activity and airspace incursions. Kameoka’s all-call reflected the shared commitment of both nations to enhancing an integrated defense posture.



The 35th Fighter Wing plays a key role in supporting the alliance through regular bilateral training, exercises and coordination with JASDF units to strengthen combined operational capabilities.



“Communication is a basic premise to understand each other’s recognition and thoughts,” said Kameoka. “It is extremely important to exchange information and opinions on a routine basis.”



Interoperability was a central theme of the engagement. Discussions included bilateral mission execution, equipment maintenance and the development of shared procedures to improve mission effectiveness.



The all-call also featured an open dialogue, during which the floor was opened to Airmen for a question-and-answer session with Kameoka. This interactive portion of the event provided an opportunity for Airmen to directly engage with the JASDF commander on topics ranging from day-to-day operations to strategic cooperation.



The event concluded with a message highlighting the importance of leadership, communication and shared purpose in advancing bilateral cooperation. As both nations continue to integrate advanced capabilities such as the F-35, sustained collaboration between U.S. and Japanese forces will be essential to ensuring readiness, enhancing interoperability and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Together, U.S. and partner forces stand ready to deter aggression, respond to crises and project airpower in support of regional stability and security.

