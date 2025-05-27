MSMs awarded to Costello, Short

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Command Sgt. Maj. James Short, command sergeant major of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team; Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; and Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT, stand together after Carpenter awarded the meritorious service medal to Costello and Short at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. Costello and Short led the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission at Grafenwoehr from October 2024 until June 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)