    MSMs awarded to Costello, Short [Image 3 of 7]

    MSMs awarded to Costello, Short

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, awards the meritorious service medal to Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, for excellent service in leading the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. Costello was the JMTG-U commander from October 2024 until June 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Germany
    56th SBCT
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

