MSMs awarded to Costello, Short

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, smiles as he listens to remarks from Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter at his awards ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. Costello was the JMTG-U commander from October 2024 until June 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)