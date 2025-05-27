MSMs awarded to Costello, Short

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Short, command sergeant major of the 56th SBCT, stand together at the start of an awards ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. Costello and Short led the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission at Grafenwoehr from October 2024 until June 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)