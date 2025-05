Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew member of Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) embraces a loved one following the cutter's return to Coast Guard Base Honolulu, May 31, 2025. During their 46-day patrol, the crew of the William Hart made port calls in American Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets).