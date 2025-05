Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) moors at Coast Guard Base Honolulu May 31, 2025. The William Hart conducted seven vessel boardings, seven observation reports and conducted two fishery boardings. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets).