Crew members of Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) put lines over to moor the cutter at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, May 31, 2025. During their patrol, the cutter's crew worked alongside Pacific Island Countries to combat illegal fishing activities and enhance maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets).