A crew member of Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) embraces his family on the pier at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, May 31, 2025. The crew of the William Hart traveled more than 7,000 nautical miles during their 46-day patrol of Oceania. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)