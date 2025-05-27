Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Moment Captured in the Glow [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Moment Captured in the Glow

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Spc. Gregg Taylor, a medic assigned to the 269th Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, waits for the latent image of a Polaroid photo to develop while sitting under the green interior lights of a Field Litter Ambulance during night operations at the Nestos River in Greece, May 30, 2025. The moment came during a brief pause in support of a multinational wet gap crossing as part of the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. For generations, Soldiers have carried personal photos during training, combat, and deployments—small but powerful reminders of home, loved ones, and the life waiting for them beyond the mission. These keepsakes often serve as quiet sources of strength and motivation through long nights, tough conditions, and the demands of military life.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9075164
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-MI669-1089
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: PETROCHORI, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Moment Captured in the Glow [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rolling Out at Sunrise
    End of a Long Shift
    Lighting the Way for Night Operations
    A Moment Captured in the Glow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DEFENDEREurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download