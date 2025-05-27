Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lighting the Way for Night Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lighting the Way for Night Operations

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, prepares to deploy his headlamp for improved visibility and safety during night operations at the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. The Soldier was part of a multinational effort supporting a wet gap crossing during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. Units operated through the night under limited lighting, conducting 24-hour operations to ensure mission success before returning to Petrochori Training Area shortly after sunrise on May 30. The exercise tested large-scale coordination, mobility, and endurance among U.S. forces and partner nations across challenging terrain and conditions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9075161
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-MI669-1054
    Resolution: 4146x6219
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PETROCHORI, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting the Way for Night Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rolling Out at Sunrise
    End of a Long Shift
    Lighting the Way for Night Operations
    A Moment Captured in the Glow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DEFENDEREurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download