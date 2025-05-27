Lighting the Way for Night Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, prepares to deploy his headlamp for improved visibility and safety during night operations at the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. The Soldier was part of a multinational effort supporting a wet gap crossing during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. Units operated through the night under limited lighting, conducting 24-hour operations to ensure mission success before returning to Petrochori Training Area shortly after sunrise on May 30. The exercise tested large-scale coordination, mobility, and endurance among U.S. forces and partner nations across challenging terrain and conditions.