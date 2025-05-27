Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    End of a Long Shift [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    End of a Long Shift

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pfc. Christian Fine, assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, gathers his sensitive items from a vehicle after completing overnight operations at the Nestos River in Greece, May 30, 2025. Soldiers supported a multinational wet gap crossing during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25, working through the night as part of continuous 24-hour operations before transitioning into their rest cycle. The exercise strengthens allied interoperability and showcases the endurance and readiness of U.S. forces in demanding environments.

