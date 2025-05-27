End of a Long Shift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Christian Fine, assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, gathers his sensitive items from a vehicle after completing overnight operations at the Nestos River in Greece, May 30, 2025. Soldiers supported a multinational wet gap crossing during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25, working through the night as part of continuous 24-hour operations before transitioning into their rest cycle. The exercise strengthens allied interoperability and showcases the endurance and readiness of U.S. forces in demanding environments.