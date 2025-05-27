End of a Long Shift

U.S. Army Pfc. Christian Fine, assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, gathers his sensitive items from a vehicle after completing overnight operations at the Nestos River in Greece, May 30, 2025. Soldiers supported a multinational wet gap crossing during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25, working through the night as part of continuous 24-hour operations before transitioning into their rest cycle. The exercise strengthens allied interoperability and showcases the endurance and readiness of U.S. forces in demanding environments.
|05.30.2025
|05.31.2025 10:25
|9075160
|250530-Z-MI669-1037
|6720x4480
|9.49 MB
|PETROCHORI, GR
|3
|0
