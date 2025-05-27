Rolling Out at Sunrise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A convoy of vehicles from the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, begins its return to Training Area Petrochori as the sun rises over the Rhodope Mountains near the Nestos River, Greece, May 30, 2025. The unit spent the night supporting the setup of a multinational wet gap crossing, a key event during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. The exercise enhances NATO readiness by testing the ability of allied forces to conduct large-scale maneuver and logistics operations across challenging terrain.