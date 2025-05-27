Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rolling Out at Sunrise [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rolling Out at Sunrise

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    A convoy of vehicles from the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, begins its return to Training Area Petrochori as the sun rises over the Rhodope Mountains near the Nestos River, Greece, May 30, 2025. The unit spent the night supporting the setup of a multinational wet gap crossing, a key event during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. The exercise enhances NATO readiness by testing the ability of allied forces to conduct large-scale maneuver and logistics operations across challenging terrain.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9075159
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-MI669-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: PETROCHORI, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling Out at Sunrise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rolling Out at Sunrise
    End of a Long Shift
    Lighting the Way for Night Operations
    A Moment Captured in the Glow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DEFENDEREurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download