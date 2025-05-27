386th ELRS tour with 386th AEW senior leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Hupfer, middle, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron duty officer, explains the process of a joint inspection for pallets to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 14, 2025. These inspections are vital to ensuring cargo is secure, compliant with regulations and ready for safe air transport throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)